Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Dar rejects India’s ‘baseless allegations’ in call with Russian FM Lavrov

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

PTI boycotts as Pakistan’s civil-military leadership briefs political parties on India tensions

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

