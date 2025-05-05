AIRLINK 156.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.72%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 3 and May 4, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 09:01am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Dar rejects India’s ‘baseless allegations’ in call with Russian FM Lavrov

Read here for details.

  • GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

Read here for details.

  • ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Read here for details.

  • PTI boycotts as Pakistan’s civil-military leadership briefs political parties on India tensions

Read here for details.

  • Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

Read here for details.

