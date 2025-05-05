AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nine killed after four tourist boats capsize in China, state media reports

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 07:57am

HONG KONG: Nine people died when “sudden strong winds” capsized four tourist boats and plunged 84 people into the water in Southwestern China, state media reported on Monday.

The search was ongoing for one person who was still missing while 74 others had been rescued in Guizhou province, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Nearly 500 rescue workers were mobilised to deal with the accident as Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed provincial authorities to “do everything possible”, Xinhua said.

Over four Pakistanis dead as another boat capsizes off Libyan Coast

Xi also said authorities should enhance safety measures to curb the growing number of accidents at tourist attractions and major public places.

Authorities have sent 70 people rescued in the Sunday afternoon accident to the hospital to be treated for “non-life-threatening conditions”, state media said.

China Xi Jinping Nine killed after four tourist boats capsize

Comments

200 characters

Nine killed after four tourist boats capsize in China, state media reports

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories