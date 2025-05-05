AIRLINK 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.39%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.41%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 84.44 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
FFL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 32.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.6%)
HUBC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.98%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.98%)
OGDC 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
PPL 148.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.25%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
SSGC 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
SYM 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.49%)
BR30 35,208 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.42%)
KSE100 113,868 Decreased By -245.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,739 Decreased By -178.2 (-0.51%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Reuters Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 10:52am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ is set to further speed up oil output hikes, spurring concerns about more supply coming into a market clouded by an uncertain demand outlook.

Brent crude futures dropped $2.21, or 3.61%, to $59.08 a barrel by 0653 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.00 a barrel, down $2.29, or 3.93%.

Both contracts touched their lowest since April 9 at Monday’s open after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate oil production hikes for a second consecutive month, raising output in June by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The June increase from the eight will take the total combined hikes for April, May and June to 960,000 bpd, representing a 44% unwinding of the 2.2 million bpd of various cuts agreed on since 2022, according to Reuters calculations.

“The May 3 OPEC+ decision to raise production quotas another 411,000 bpd for June adds to the market expectation that the global supply/demand balance is moving to a surplus,” Tim Evans, founder of Evans on Energy said in a note.

The group could fully unwind its voluntary cuts by the end of October if members do not improve compliance with their production quotas, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ sources have said Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC+ to accelerate the unwinding of earlier output cuts to punish fellow members Iraq and Kazakhstan for poor compliance with their production quotas.

The 6-month Brent price spread flipped to a contango of 11 cents a barrel for the first time since December 2023, with oil cheaper now than in future months, reflecting expectations that the market is amply supplied.

Barclays and ING have also lowered their Brent crude forecasts following the OPEC+ decision.

Barclays reduced its Brent forecast by $4 to $66 a barrel for 2025 and by $2 to $60 a barrel for 2026, while ING expects Brent to average $65 this year, down from $70 previously.

“We now expect OPEC+ to phase out the additional voluntary adjustments by October 2025 but also expect slightly slower US oil output growth,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

The net impact of the higher OPEC+ output and lower US output has increased Barclays’ estimate of supply in 2025 by 290,000 bpd for 2025 and 110,000 bpd for 2026, he said.

Oil prices set for biggest weekly losses

ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said the global oil balance is expected to move deeper into surplus throughout 2025.

“The oil market has been dealing with significant demand uncertainty amid tariff risks. This change in OPEC+ policy adds to uncertainty on the supply side,” they added.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the Middle East after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran for the Tehran-backed Houthi group firing a missile that landed near Israel’s main airport.

Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Sunday that Tehran would strike back if the United States or Israel attacked.

OPEC Oil WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude US WTI crude prices Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Comments

200 characters

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories