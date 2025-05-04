World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is likely to approve $100 million for actions to strengthen performance for inclusive and responsive education programme.

Official sources revealed that the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors is scheduled to meet in the second week of current month. The board would take the actions to strengthen performance for inclusive and responsive education programme on its agenda. The board is likely to approve $100 million for the programme.

The development objective of the programme is to support the government to: (i) respond to school disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) recover access and improve education quality; and, (iii) enhance sector resilience through better coordination, with a focus on disadvantaged areas and vulnerable populations.

