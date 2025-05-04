Colombia’s Q1 coffee exports jump

NEW YORK: Colombian coffee exports increased 20% in the first quarter compared to a year ago to 3.59 million 60-kg bags, the largest volume for the quarter in five years, according to the Federacion Nacional de Cafeteros.

FNC’s Chief Executive German Bahamon said in a post on X that the result indicates that Colombian coffee has recovered competitiveness in the global coffee market in a period of challenging logistics and geopolitical turbulence.

The federation said the United States, the world’s largest coffee consumer, was the biggest buyer of Colombian coffee in the first quarter with 1.44 million bags, 30.7% more than it bought last year. Total revenues from coffee exports reached $1.31 billion, 64% more than a year before, as global coffee prices rose sharply during the last year.

Colombia is the world’s third largest coffee producer, behind Brazil and Vietnam.