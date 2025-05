KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 46.132 billion and the number of lots traded was 51,852.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 26.713 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 10.557 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.819 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.282 billion), Silver (PKR 1.688 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.058 billion),SP 500 (PKR 304.382 million), Natural Gas (PKR 226.719 million),DJ (PKR 207.388 million), Brent (PKR 104.159 million), Palladium (PKR 79.626 million), Copper (PKR 62.622 million), Japan Equity (PKR 20.628 million) and Aluminium (PKR 7.143 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots amounting to PKR 31.894 million were traded.

