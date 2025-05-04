AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-04

Gold firms but heads for weekly loss amid easing trade tensions, strong jobs report

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

NEW YORK: Gold edged higher on Friday, after hitting a two-week low in the previous session, but easing trade tensions and a strong jobs report kept prices on track for a second consecutive weekly loss.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,255.01 an ounce as of 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), after hitting its lowest since April 14 on Thursday.

Prices were down 2.1% for the week, after hitting a record high of $3,500.05 on April 22.

US gold futures rose 1.3% to $3,262.10. China’s commerce ministry said the US has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate on tariffs and that Beijing’s door is open for talks.

“Gold looks like $3,500 may be a top for a little while, especially if some trade deals start to come through and some risk on appetite starts to break through the kind of negative euphoria that we’ve been seeing since the tariff talks,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold prices briefly pared gains earlier in the session after data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 185,000 in March. A Reuters survey had forecast an increase of 130,000 jobs.

However, the report is backward-looking and it is too early for the labor market to show the impact of US President Donald Trump’s on-and-off-again tariffs policy.

Traders trimmed bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as soon as June after the jobs report. Yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds rose. Higher interest rates tend to make non-yielding bullion less appealing to investors.

Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $32.35 an ounce, platinum rose 1% to $967.70, and palladium gained 0.9% to $949.00. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.

Gold Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold firms but heads for weekly loss amid easing trade tensions, strong jobs report

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories