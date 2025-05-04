Japanese rubber futures gain as tariff concerns ease

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for a fourth session on Friday and posted a weekly gain, supported by a weaker yen and signs of progress in Washington’s trade talks with top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery closed up 2.9 yen, or 0.99%, at 296.9 yen ($2.04) per kg. The contract gained 2.63% this week.

Beijing is “evaluating” an offer from Washington to hold talks over US President Donald Trump’s crippling tariffs, China’s Commerce Ministry said, signalling a potential de-escalation in the trade war that has roiled global markets.

Oil prices climbed after China said it was open for talks with the United States on tariffs. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The dollar traded at 145.17 yen, after earlier touching 145.91, the strongest since April 10. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Meanwhile, top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and flash floods in the South from May 2-5.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 168.2 US cents per kg, up 1%. China’s financial markets are closed from May 1-5 for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 6.

Japan’s financial markets are closed from May 5-6 for a public holiday. Trading will resume Wednesday, May 7.