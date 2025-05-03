WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 2, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-May-25 30-Apr-25 29-Apr-25 28-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101519 0.101468 0.101139 Euro 0.838646 0.838058 0.838485 Japanese yen 0.005166 0.005174 0.0051488 U.K. pound 0.985162 0.984947 0.986135 0.984729 U.S. dollar 0.73853 0.737401 0.736884 0.738233 Algerian dinar 0.005574 0.0055744 0.0055753 Australian dollar 0.472216 0.473116 0.472564 0.472764 Botswana pula 0.053978 0.0539399 0.0538172 Brazilian real 0.130278 0.130512 0.130257 Brunei dollar 0.563892 0.563023 0.561437 Canadian dollar 0.533774 0.533884 0.532161 0.53302 Chilean peso 0.00078 0.000786 0.0007881 Czech koruna 0.033664 0.0336338 0.0335942 Danish krone 0.112364 0.112285 0.112332 Indian rupee 0.00867 0.0086488 0.0086649 Israeli New Shekel 0.20275 0.203391 0.203314 Korean won 0.000513 0.000512 0.0005146 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40838 2.40745 2.40576 2.4082 Malaysian ringgit 0.170794 0.170024 0.168778 Mauritian rupee 0.016283 0.0162715 0.0162083 Mexican peso 0.037604 0.0376215 0.0377183 New Zealand dollar 0.438354 0.437242 0.439588 0.439064 Norwegian krone 0.071017 0.0709949 0.0706896 Omani rial 1.92075 1.91782 1.91647 1.91998 Peruvian sol 0.200872 0.20106 0.201538 Philippine peso 0.013109 0.0130809 0.013102 Polish zloty 0.196029 0.196723 0.195813 Qatari riyal 0.202893 0.202583 0.202441 0.202811 Russian ruble 0.009049 0.0090347 0.0089432 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196941 0.19664 0.196502 0.196862 Singapore dollar 0.563892 0.563023 0.561437 South African rand 0.039576 0.0397383 Swedish krona 0.076439 0.0764512 0.0762467 Swiss franc 0.894036 0.892057 0.889652 Thai baht 0.022079 0.0221094 0.0219353 Trinidadian dollar 0.109457 0.109597 0.10984 U.A.E. dirham 0.201097 0.20079 0.200649 0.201016 Uruguayan peso 0.017579 0.0175453 0.017554 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025