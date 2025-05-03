AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
Markets Print 2025-05-03

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 06:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 2, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-May-25      30-Apr-25      29-Apr-25      28-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101519       0.101468       0.101139
Euro                                            0.838646       0.838058       0.838485
Japanese yen                     0.005166       0.005174                     0.0051488
U.K. pound                       0.985162       0.984947       0.986135       0.984729
U.S. dollar                       0.73853       0.737401       0.736884       0.738233
Algerian dinar                   0.005574      0.0055744      0.0055753
Australian dollar                0.472216       0.473116       0.472564       0.472764
Botswana pula                    0.053978      0.0539399      0.0538172
Brazilian real                   0.130278       0.130512       0.130257
Brunei dollar                    0.563892       0.563023       0.561437
Canadian dollar                  0.533774       0.533884       0.532161        0.53302
Chilean peso                      0.00078       0.000786      0.0007881
Czech koruna                     0.033664      0.0336338      0.0335942
Danish krone                     0.112364       0.112285       0.112332
Indian rupee                      0.00867      0.0086488      0.0086649
Israeli New Shekel                0.20275       0.203391       0.203314
Korean won                       0.000513       0.000512      0.0005146
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40838        2.40745        2.40576         2.4082
Malaysian ringgit                0.170794       0.170024       0.168778
Mauritian rupee                  0.016283      0.0162715      0.0162083
Mexican peso                     0.037604      0.0376215      0.0377183
New Zealand dollar               0.438354       0.437242       0.439588       0.439064
Norwegian krone                  0.071017      0.0709949      0.0706896
Omani rial                        1.92075        1.91782        1.91647        1.91998
Peruvian sol                     0.200872        0.20106       0.201538
Philippine peso                  0.013109      0.0130809       0.013102
Polish zloty                     0.196029       0.196723       0.195813
Qatari riyal                     0.202893       0.202583       0.202441       0.202811
Russian ruble                    0.009049      0.0090347      0.0089432
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196941        0.19664       0.196502       0.196862
Singapore dollar                 0.563892       0.563023       0.561437
South African rand               0.039576      0.0397383
Swedish krona                    0.076439      0.0764512      0.0762467
Swiss franc                      0.894036       0.892057       0.889652
Thai baht                                       0.022079      0.0221094      0.0219353
Trinidadian dollar               0.109457       0.109597        0.10984
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201097        0.20079       0.200649       0.201016
Uruguayan peso                   0.017579      0.0175453       0.017554
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

