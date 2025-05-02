Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating by 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:25am, the local currency was hovering at 280.93, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed the day at 280.97. The currency market was closed on Thursday on account of Labour Day.

Internationally, the US dollar headed for a third-straight weekly gain as signs of progress in Washington’s talks with some of its trading partners and better-than-expected data eased concerns over investments in the world’s largest economy.

The dollar, US Treasuries and shares have bounced from steep declines last month as President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policies drove fears of a recession and sapped confidence in US assets.

Wall Street rallied overnight, driven by positive tech earnings and a slightly better-than-expected manufacturing report, even though it showed factory activity contracted further last month.

The focus now turns to the release of nonfarm payrolls figures later in the day.

The dollar index was little changed in early Asia trading, poised for a 0.5% gain in a week of relatively light trading due to holidays. The greenback traded at 145.53 yen, just off a three-week high reached on Thursday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, pulled ahead in early Asian hours on Friday after China said its door is open for talks with the United States, raising hopes of a de-escalation in a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $62.51 a barrel by 0136 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures added 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $59.62 a barrel.

Concerns that the broader trade war could push the global economy into a recession and crimp oil demand, just as the OPEC+ group is preparing to raise output, have weighed heavily on oil prices in recent weeks.

This is an intra-day update