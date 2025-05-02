AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,121 Increased By 344.9 (2.93%)
BR30 35,374 Increased By 964 (2.8%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

BR Web Desk Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 10:45am

Bullish momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 2,800 points during Friday’s opening hours of trading.

At 10:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 114,183.67, an increase of 2,857.10 points or 2.57%.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refinery. Index-heavy stocks ARL, PRL, HUBCO, PSO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, and NBP traded in the green.

Market experts attributed the rally to several factors, particularly growing expectations of a de-escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions after last week’s militant attack in IIOJK.

“Moreover, inflation figures are scheduled to be released today, and we expect it to be around 0.45%,” Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The market also anticipates another cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expected next week,” she added.

Internationally, Asian stock markets and US futures rose on Friday as signs of possible trade talks between the US and China lifted risk sentiment after lacklustre earnings from tech bellwethers Apple and Amazon fuelled worries about the impact of tariffs.

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday the United States has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate on tariffs and that Beijing’s door is open for talks.

The comments helped US stock futures reverse course from earlier falls after Apple trimmed its share buyback program and warned tariffs could add about $900 million in costs this quarter.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.6% while those for Nasdaq were 0.3% higher. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1% on a weaker yen, and Taiwan stocks surged 2%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4.

In commodities, gold prices eased to $3,234.9 per ounce, on course for its weakest weekly performance in two months due to slowing safe-haven demand.

Oil prices jumped after Trump threatened secondary sanctions on Iran. Brent crude futures rose 0.56% while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.6%.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Read more stories