Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President, PM take stock of situation

Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP

Bangladesh approves Starlink, Pakistan still pending

Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure

PM Shehbaz rejects India’s ‘baseless’ Pahalgam attack allegations in call with Qatar’s Emir

