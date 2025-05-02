BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 1, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- President, PM take stock of situation
- Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan
- Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP
- Bangladesh approves Starlink, Pakistan still pending
- Army Chief warns India of ‘swift, resolute response’ to any misadventure
- PM Shehbaz rejects India’s ‘baseless’ Pahalgam attack allegations in call with Qatar’s Emir
