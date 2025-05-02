AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

IWT: Bilawal assails Modi

NNI Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

MIRPURKHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of launching an assault on the River Indus and warning that any attempt to block its waters would be met with fierce resistance.

Addressing a large political rally at Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas to mark the scrapping of a controversial canal project, Bilawal declared: “We have saved the River Indus with the people’s support. The butcher of Gujarat, Modi, has attacked the Indus. If he blocks our water, then it will be his blood that flows. We do not want war, but we will fight anyone who attacks the Indus.”

The stadium was decorated with party flags and witnessed a steady arrival of PPP workers from surrounding areas. In his fiery speech, Bilawal thanked the people of Mirpurkhas for their warm welcome and said they had once again proven their unwavering loyalty to the PPP.

“You have shown that the vote belongs not to feudal lords or spiritual leaders, but to the symbol of the arrow,” he said, referring to the PPP’s electoral emblem. “PPP has always represented the working class and stood for people’s rights at every forum.”

He criticised the federal government’s earlier decision to extract canals from the Indus, calling it a betrayal of the people. “Our political rivals celebrated this decision. They have always sold out to the public interest. But we have always fought on principles. We don’t bow down,” he asserted.

Bilawal said it was the PPP’s resistance that forced the government to cancel the canal plan. “This is a victory for the people. No new canal will be built without the public’s approval. The Indus is not just a river — it is our lifeline.”

He vowed to defend the river at all costs, emphasising that Sindh’s survival is tied to it. “We are ready to go to any lengths to protect the Indus. Modi will not be allowed to make unilateral decisions. We do not seek war, but we will resist aggression. We will not let anyone choke our lifeline.”

He also announced a range of pro-farmer initiatives, including the launch of a Benazir Kisan Card, aimed at supporting small landholders through modern technology and public-private partnerships. “We will bring an agricultural revolution, and we have to ensure employment and development for the people,” he added.

Calling for unity against India’s alleged attempts to weaponise water, Bilawal said: “The Indus will flow with our water or our blood. The real target is not terrorism — it is our river. But we will foil this conspiracy.”

He ended by announcing a major rally in Shaheed Benazirabad on May 9, saying: “We will show the world that Pakistanis are peaceful, but we are ready to fight if threatened.”

