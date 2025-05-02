AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Pakistan

Constitution embodies right to dignity, fair pay: CJP

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Thursday said the constitution embodies the right to dignity, fair remuneration and just and humane conditions of work as fundamental principles of policy.

CJP Yahya Afridi in his message on the International Labour Day that the nations on Thursday (May 1) commemorate the rights, interests and achievements of the working class worldwide.

He said; “The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan embodies the right to dignity, fair remuneration and just and humane conditions of work as fundamental principles of policy. These rights are not merely aspirational — but are enforceable legal and moral obligations for the State.” “The judiciary, as guardian of the Constitution and arbiter of justice, bears a profound responsibility to ensure that these guarantees are realized in both letter and spirit,” Justice Yahya furthers said.

“Our courts have historically played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of labour by safeguarding workers’ rights, upholding the principles of decent work environment and reinforcing the balance of power between employer and employee. From addressing exploitative practices to interpreting protective labour legislation, the judiciary has strived to act as a bulwark against discrimination, coercion and inequality at the workplace.”

He said judiciary pays tribute to the resilience, dedication and sacrifices of working men and women whose contributions is the bedrock of our national development and economic progress. It also serves as a powerful reminder of the State’s constitutional commitment to social justice, equity and the protection of labour rights.

