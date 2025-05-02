April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has recorded a 24 percent growth in revenue collection for April.

According to the details released by the board, the total collection for April 2024-25 reached Rs 23,334 million, marking a 24 percent increase compared to Rs. 18,836 million collected in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

The cumulative collection for the fiscal year up to April stands at Rs 234,998 million, representing a substantial 27% growth compared to Rs 185,257 million collected during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

