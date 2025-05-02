AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Hopes of progress in US trade talks lift copper

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Thursday as hopes for progress in US tariff talks with top consumer China and other trading partners provided support to metals.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $9,184 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, facing resistance coming from its 21-day moving average of $9,192. The metal, used in power and construction, fell 3.3% on Wednesday under pressure from a sharper decline in the US Comex copper contract, weak Chinese factory activity and trade uncertainty amid US import tariffs.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believed there was a “very good chance” his administration could do a deal with China. The US has approached China seeking talks over Trump’s 145% tariffs, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state media said on Thursday.

“However, uncertainty persists, particularly with the US continuing to review potential tariffs on copper imports and broader concerns around global growth still unresolved,” said Neil Welsh, head of metals trading at Britannia Global Markets.

Trading volumes were thin on Thursday with most of Europe’s markets also closed for a public holiday and mainland China’s markets closed until Tuesday for a five-day holiday.

Supporting copper in the short term were continuing outflows from inventories in the LME-registered warehouses and a recent sharp decline in stocks in the warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange. Copper inventories in COMEX-owned warehouses rose 50% in April as traders redirected the metal to the US from traditional Asian consuming markets to benefit from the COMEX premium over the LME benchmark.

