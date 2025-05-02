WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 1, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Apr-25 29-Apr-25 28-Apr-25 25-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101519 0.101468 0.101139 0.101291 Euro 0.838646 0.838058 0.838485 0.838174 Japanese yen 0.005174 0.0051488 0.005161 U.K. pound 0.984947 0.986135 0.984729 0.982753 U.S. dollar 0.737401 0.736884 0.738233 0.738024 Algerian dinar 0.0055739 0.0055744 0.0055753 0.0055739 Australian dollar 0.473116 0.472564 0.472764 Botswana pula 0.0539778 0.0539399 0.0538172 0.0535805 Brazilian real 0.130278 0.130512 0.130257 0.129842 Brunei dollar 0.563892 0.563023 0.561437 0.561534 Canadian dollar 0.533884 0.532161 0.53302 0.53237 Chilean peso 0.00078 0.000786 0.0007881 0.000787 Czech koruna 0.0336636 0.0336338 0.0335942 0.033623 Danish krone 0.112364 0.112285 0.112332 0.112271 Indian rupee 0.0086699 0.0086488 0.0086649 0.0086239 Israeli New Shekel 0.20275 0.203391 0.203314 0.204326 Korean won 0.0005126 0.000512 0.0005146 0.000516 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40745 2.40576 2.4082 Malaysian ringgit 0.170794 0.170024 0.168778 0.16873 Mauritian rupee 0.0162829 0.0162715 0.0162083 0.0161891 Mexican peso 0.0376043 0.0376215 0.0377183 0.0377548 New Zealand dollar 0.437242 0.439588 0.439064 Norwegian krone 0.0710173 0.0709949 0.0706896 0.0707828 Omani rial 1.91782 1.91647 1.91998 Peruvian sol 0.200872 0.20106 0.201538 0.201536 Philippine peso 0.0131089 0.0130809 0.013102 0.0130575 Polish zloty 0.196029 0.196723 0.195813 0.196226 Qatari riyal 0.202583 0.202441 0.202811 Russian ruble 0.0090486 0.0090347 0.0089432 0.008929 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19664 0.196502 0.196862 Singapore dollar 0.563892 0.563023 0.561437 0.561534 South African rand 0.0395761 0.0397383 0.0392499 Swedish krona 0.0764386 0.0764512 0.0762467 0.0761872 Swiss franc 0.894036 0.892057 0.889652 0.890258 Thai baht 0.0220785 0.0221094 0.0219353 0.0220549 Trinidadian dollar 0.109457 0.109597 0.10984 0.109424 U.A.E. dirham 0.20079 0.200649 0.201016 Uruguayan peso 0.0175785 0.0175453 0.017554 0.0175365 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

