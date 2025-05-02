WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 1, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Apr-25 29-Apr-25 28-Apr-25 25-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101519 0.101468 0.101139 0.101291
Euro 0.838646 0.838058 0.838485 0.838174
Japanese yen 0.005174 0.0051488 0.005161
U.K. pound 0.984947 0.986135 0.984729 0.982753
U.S. dollar 0.737401 0.736884 0.738233 0.738024
Algerian dinar 0.0055739 0.0055744 0.0055753 0.0055739
Australian dollar 0.473116 0.472564 0.472764
Botswana pula 0.0539778 0.0539399 0.0538172 0.0535805
Brazilian real 0.130278 0.130512 0.130257 0.129842
Brunei dollar 0.563892 0.563023 0.561437 0.561534
Canadian dollar 0.533884 0.532161 0.53302 0.53237
Chilean peso 0.00078 0.000786 0.0007881 0.000787
Czech koruna 0.0336636 0.0336338 0.0335942 0.033623
Danish krone 0.112364 0.112285 0.112332 0.112271
Indian rupee 0.0086699 0.0086488 0.0086649 0.0086239
Israeli New Shekel 0.20275 0.203391 0.203314 0.204326
Korean won 0.0005126 0.000512 0.0005146 0.000516
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40745 2.40576 2.4082
Malaysian ringgit 0.170794 0.170024 0.168778 0.16873
Mauritian rupee 0.0162829 0.0162715 0.0162083 0.0161891
Mexican peso 0.0376043 0.0376215 0.0377183 0.0377548
New Zealand dollar 0.437242 0.439588 0.439064
Norwegian krone 0.0710173 0.0709949 0.0706896 0.0707828
Omani rial 1.91782 1.91647 1.91998
Peruvian sol 0.200872 0.20106 0.201538 0.201536
Philippine peso 0.0131089 0.0130809 0.013102 0.0130575
Polish zloty 0.196029 0.196723 0.195813 0.196226
Qatari riyal 0.202583 0.202441 0.202811
Russian ruble 0.0090486 0.0090347 0.0089432 0.008929
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19664 0.196502 0.196862
Singapore dollar 0.563892 0.563023 0.561437 0.561534
South African rand 0.0395761 0.0397383 0.0392499
Swedish krona 0.0764386 0.0764512 0.0762467 0.0761872
Swiss franc 0.894036 0.892057 0.889652 0.890258
Thai baht 0.0220785 0.0221094 0.0219353 0.0220549
Trinidadian dollar 0.109457 0.109597 0.10984 0.109424
U.A.E. dirham 0.20079 0.200649 0.201016
Uruguayan peso 0.0175785 0.0175453 0.017554 0.0175365
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
