AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-02

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 1, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Apr-25      29-Apr-25      28-Apr-25      25-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101519       0.101468       0.101139       0.101291
Euro                             0.838646       0.838058       0.838485       0.838174
Japanese yen                     0.005174                     0.0051488       0.005161
U.K. pound                       0.984947       0.986135       0.984729       0.982753
U.S. dollar                      0.737401       0.736884       0.738233       0.738024
Algerian dinar                  0.0055739      0.0055744      0.0055753      0.0055739
Australian dollar                0.473116       0.472564       0.472764
Botswana pula                   0.0539778      0.0539399      0.0538172      0.0535805
Brazilian real                   0.130278       0.130512       0.130257       0.129842
Brunei dollar                    0.563892       0.563023       0.561437       0.561534
Canadian dollar                  0.533884       0.532161        0.53302        0.53237
Chilean peso                      0.00078       0.000786      0.0007881       0.000787
Czech koruna                    0.0336636      0.0336338      0.0335942       0.033623
Danish krone                     0.112364       0.112285       0.112332       0.112271
Indian rupee                    0.0086699      0.0086488      0.0086649      0.0086239
Israeli New Shekel                0.20275       0.203391       0.203314       0.204326
Korean won                      0.0005126       0.000512      0.0005146       0.000516
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40745        2.40576         2.4082
Malaysian ringgit                0.170794       0.170024       0.168778        0.16873
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162829      0.0162715      0.0162083      0.0161891
Mexican peso                    0.0376043      0.0376215      0.0377183      0.0377548
New Zealand dollar               0.437242       0.439588       0.439064
Norwegian krone                 0.0710173      0.0709949      0.0706896      0.0707828
Omani rial                        1.91782        1.91647        1.91998
Peruvian sol                     0.200872        0.20106       0.201538       0.201536
Philippine peso                 0.0131089      0.0130809       0.013102      0.0130575
Polish zloty                     0.196029       0.196723       0.195813       0.196226
Qatari riyal                     0.202583       0.202441       0.202811
Russian ruble                   0.0090486      0.0090347      0.0089432       0.008929
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19664       0.196502       0.196862
Singapore dollar                 0.563892       0.563023       0.561437       0.561534
South African rand              0.0395761      0.0397383                     0.0392499
Swedish krona                   0.0764386      0.0764512      0.0762467      0.0761872
Swiss franc                      0.894036       0.892057       0.889652       0.890258
Thai baht                       0.0220785      0.0221094      0.0219353      0.0220549
Trinidadian dollar               0.109457       0.109597        0.10984       0.109424
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20079       0.200649       0.201016
Uruguayan peso                  0.0175785      0.0175453       0.017554      0.0175365
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories