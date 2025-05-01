Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 30
|
281
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 30
|
280.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 1
|
144.31
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 1
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 1
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 1
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 30
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 30
|
5,569.06
|
India Sensex / Apr 30
|
80,242.24
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 30
|
36,241.70
|
Nasdaq / Apr 30
|
17,446.34
|
Hang Seng / Apr 30
|
22,119.41
|
Dow Jones / Apr 30
|
40,669.36
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 30
|
22,496.98
|
France CAC40 / Apr 30
|
7,593.87
|
FTSE 100 / May 1
|
8,493.40
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 30
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 30
|
296,476
|
Petrol/Litre / May 1
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 1
|
56.60
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 1
|
3,222.54
|
Diesel/Litre / May 1
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 1
|
65.83
|Stock
|Price
|
J.A.Textile / Apr 30
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
20.90
▲ 1.9 (10%)
|
Punjab Oil / Apr 30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited(POML)
|
178.67
▲ 16.24 (10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Apr 30
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
4,366.33
▲ 396.94 (10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Apr 30
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
12.68
▲ 1.15 (9.97%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Apr 30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
12.70
▲ 1.15 (9.96%)
|
Shakarganj / Apr 30
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
52.29
▲ 4.35 (9.07%)
|
Burshane LPG / Apr 30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited(BPL)
|
29.03
▲ 2.03 (7.52%)
|
Engro Poly(Pref / Apr 30
Engro Poly(Pref)(EPCLPS)
|
11.99
▲ 0.81 (7.25%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Apr 30
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
12.23
▲ 0.81 (7.09%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Apr 30
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
45.97
▲ 2.98 (6.93%)
|Stock
|Price
|
United Brands / Apr 30
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
20.93
▼ -2.33 (-10.02%)
|
AGP Limited / Apr 30
AGP Limited(AGP)
|
186.05
▼ -20.67 (-10%)
|
Sunrays Textile / Apr 30
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited(SUTM)
|
170.30
▼ -18.92 (-10%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Apr 30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
47.64
▼ -5.29 (-9.99%)
|
Kohinoor Energy / Apr 30
Kohinoor Energy Limited(KOHE)
|
17.76
▼ -1.97 (-9.98%)
|
Adamjee Life Assur. / Apr 30
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited(ALIFE)
|
25.23
▼ -2.79 (-9.96%)
|
Bela Auto / Apr 30
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
127
▼ -14 (-9.93%)
|
National Silk / Apr 30
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
42.46
▼ -4.67 (-9.91%)
|
Nishat Mills Ltd / Apr 30
Nishat Mills Limited(NML)
|
101.35
▼ -11.12 (-9.89%)
|
Amtex Ltd / Apr 30
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
2.30
▼ -0.25 (-9.8%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 30
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
46,167,601
▼ -0.72
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
40,695,095
▼ -0.01
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 30
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
20,001,384
▼ -0.36
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
17,624,493
▼ -0.11
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
15,370,507
▼ -1.87
|
Power Cement / Apr 30
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
14,502,204
▼ -0.43
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 30
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,104,286
▼ -2.06
|
Sui North Gas / Apr 30
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
13,883,713
▲ 0.45
|
Fauji Cement / Apr 30
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
13,723,423
▼ -0.92
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 30
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
13,002,379
▼ -6.85
