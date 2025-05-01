Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs2 per litre for next fortnight

PM Shehbaz, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss regional tensions, bilateral ties

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

TRG Pakistan posts Rs4 billion profit in 9MFY25

