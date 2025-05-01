BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 30, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs2 per litre for next fortnight
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss regional tensions, bilateral ties
Read here for details.
- Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP
Read here for details.
- PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat
Read here for details.
- ‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’
Read here for details.
- TRG Pakistan posts Rs4 billion profit in 9MFY25
Read here for details.
Comments