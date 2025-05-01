AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-01

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government has engaged independent experts/ analysts to evaluate budget 2025-26 proposals received from business and trade.

Sharing update on federal budget (2025-26) from Karachi, Finance Minister informed National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Wednesday that over 95 percent of the budget proposals have been received from business community. The independent analysts have been engaged to analyse the budget proposals.

The tax policy would be framed by the newly established unit at Ministry of Finance in future. Director General of Tax Policy Unit would report to the Finance Minister, he said.

FY26 Budget proposals: Businesses urge govt to gradually reduce GST rate

Minister Aurangzeb participated in the NA Panel meeting virtually from Karachi and briefed the committee about his recent visit to Washington DC and attending more than 70 meetings with multilateral, bilateral creditors, counterpart ministers, representatives of international credit rating agencies.

During his visit to US, three messages were received from donors/ agencies: Firstly, continuation of structural reforms and policies. Secondly, Pakistan should remain stay on course on economic front. Thirdly, consistency in policy reforms, he added.

At the outset, the Federal Minister for Finance briefed the Committee on his US visit, meetings with high level delegates and the upcoming Budget.

The Chairman expressed his gratitude, stating that this was a significant development, as it marked the first time that the Standing Committee would formally deliberate on the budget. He added that, in the past, budget discussions were largely confined to the Assembly session and often detached from the detailed matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

finance minister Tax policy Muhammad Aurangzeb budget proposals NA panel Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories