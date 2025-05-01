ISI DG Lt-Gen Asim named NSA

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, the federal government has appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, the current Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as the new National Security Advisor (NSA), amid heightened tensions with India.

According to a formal notification issued on Tuesday, Lt Gen Malik becomes the first serving ISI chief in Pakistan’s history to simultaneously hold the position of NSA — a role traditionally assigned to retired military officials or civilian strategists.

Lt Gen Malik took charge of the ISI in late 2023 and is widely regarded as a key player within the military establishment, with extensive experience in counterterrorism operations, intelligence affairs, and strategic planning.

His dual appointment comes at a critical juncture in regional geopolitics and is seen as a reflection of the growing emphasis on synergy between intelligence and national security policymaking.

