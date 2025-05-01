AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Markets Print 2025-05-01

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 01 May, 2025

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 30, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Apr-25      28-Apr-25      25-Apr-25      24-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101468       0.101139       0.101291       0.101054
Euro                             0.838058       0.838485       0.838174       0.838775
Japanese yen                    0.0051488       0.005161     0.00515933
U.K. pound                       0.986135       0.984729       0.982753       0.980709
U.S. dollar                      0.736884       0.738233       0.738024        0.73732
Algerian dinar                  0.0055744      0.0055753      0.0055739     0.00557133
Australian dollar                0.472564       0.472764                      0.467977
Botswana pula                   0.0539399      0.0538172      0.0535805      0.0538244
Brazilian real                   0.130512       0.130257       0.129842       0.129965
Brunei dollar                    0.563023       0.561437       0.561534       0.560614
Canadian dollar                  0.532161        0.53302        0.53237       0.531517
Chilean peso                     0.000786      0.0007881       0.000787     0.00078604
Czech koruna                    0.0336338      0.0335942       0.033623      0.0335695
Danish krone                     0.112285       0.112332       0.112271       0.112354
Indian rupee                    0.0086488      0.0086649      0.0086239     0.00862277
Israeli New Shekel               0.203391       0.203314       0.204326       0.202116
Korean won                       0.000512      0.0005146       0.000516     0.00051684
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40576         2.4082                       2.40522
Malaysian ringgit                0.170024       0.168778        0.16873       0.167935
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162715      0.0162083      0.0161891      0.0162082
Mexican peso                    0.0376215      0.0377183      0.0377548       0.037652
New Zealand dollar               0.439588       0.439064                      0.438558
Norwegian krone                 0.0709949      0.0706896      0.0707828      0.0709112
Omani rial                        1.91647        1.91998                       1.91761
Peruvian sol                      0.20106       0.201538       0.201536       0.200631
Philippine peso                 0.0130809       0.013102      0.0130575      0.0130264
Polish zloty                     0.196723       0.195813       0.196226       0.196101
Qatari riyal                     0.202441       0.202811                       0.20256
Russian ruble                   0.0090347      0.0089432       0.008929     0.00889882
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196502       0.196862                      0.196619
Singapore dollar                 0.563023       0.561437       0.561534       0.560614
South African rand              0.0397383                     0.0392499      0.0395653
Swedish krona                   0.0764512      0.0762467      0.0761872      0.0768743
Swiss franc                      0.892057       0.889652       0.890258        0.89318
Thai baht                       0.0221094      0.0219353      0.0220549      0.0219879
Trinidadian dollar               0.109597        0.10984       0.109424       0.108805
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200649       0.201016                      0.200768
Uruguayan peso                  0.0175453       0.017554      0.0175365      0.0176224
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values

