WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 30, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Apr-25 28-Apr-25 25-Apr-25 24-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101468 0.101139 0.101291 0.101054 Euro 0.838058 0.838485 0.838174 0.838775 Japanese yen 0.0051488 0.005161 0.00515933 U.K. pound 0.986135 0.984729 0.982753 0.980709 U.S. dollar 0.736884 0.738233 0.738024 0.73732 Algerian dinar 0.0055744 0.0055753 0.0055739 0.00557133 Australian dollar 0.472564 0.472764 0.467977 Botswana pula 0.0539399 0.0538172 0.0535805 0.0538244 Brazilian real 0.130512 0.130257 0.129842 0.129965 Brunei dollar 0.563023 0.561437 0.561534 0.560614 Canadian dollar 0.532161 0.53302 0.53237 0.531517 Chilean peso 0.000786 0.0007881 0.000787 0.00078604 Czech koruna 0.0336338 0.0335942 0.033623 0.0335695 Danish krone 0.112285 0.112332 0.112271 0.112354 Indian rupee 0.0086488 0.0086649 0.0086239 0.00862277 Israeli New Shekel 0.203391 0.203314 0.204326 0.202116 Korean won 0.000512 0.0005146 0.000516 0.00051684 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40576 2.4082 2.40522 Malaysian ringgit 0.170024 0.168778 0.16873 0.167935 Mauritian rupee 0.0162715 0.0162083 0.0161891 0.0162082 Mexican peso 0.0376215 0.0377183 0.0377548 0.037652 New Zealand dollar 0.439588 0.439064 0.438558 Norwegian krone 0.0709949 0.0706896 0.0707828 0.0709112 Omani rial 1.91647 1.91998 1.91761 Peruvian sol 0.20106 0.201538 0.201536 0.200631 Philippine peso 0.0130809 0.013102 0.0130575 0.0130264 Polish zloty 0.196723 0.195813 0.196226 0.196101 Qatari riyal 0.202441 0.202811 0.20256 Russian ruble 0.0090347 0.0089432 0.008929 0.00889882 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196502 0.196862 0.196619 Singapore dollar 0.563023 0.561437 0.561534 0.560614 South African rand 0.0397383 0.0392499 0.0395653 Swedish krona 0.0764512 0.0762467 0.0761872 0.0768743 Swiss franc 0.892057 0.889652 0.890258 0.89318 Thai baht 0.0221094 0.0219353 0.0220549 0.0219879 Trinidadian dollar 0.109597 0.10984 0.109424 0.108805 U.A.E. dirham 0.200649 0.201016 0.200768 Uruguayan peso 0.0175453 0.017554 0.0175365 0.0176224 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

