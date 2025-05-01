KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 30, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.41 282.90 AED 76.47 77.09 EURO 319.58 322.63 SAR 75.11 75.69 GBP 376.31 379.92 INTERBANK 280.00 280.20 JPY 1.93 1.98 =========================================================================

