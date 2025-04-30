DG ISPR, FM Dar to hold joint press conference tonight at 7:10pm

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will jointly hold a press conference tonight at 7:10pm amid rising tensions with India and threats of an attack, according to Aaj News.

The latest announcement of a presser involving Pakistan’s military and diplomatic leadership comes a day after DG ISPR presented intercepted communications and material evidence, demonstrating the Indian Army’s institutional involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities across Pakistan.

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

In a related development, Information minister Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours of Wednesday warned of a likely military strike by India on Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for which India blames Pakistan, while Islamabad denies any involvement.

The attack took place in a meadow in the Pahalgam area, and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

The incident led to a rise in tensions between Pakistan and India, followed by New Delhi suspending Indus Waters Treaty and Islamabad closing airspace for Indian flights.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan would not initiate hostilities with India, but if provoked, Islamabad would respond with full force.

