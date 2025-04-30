‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam attack claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar forcefully rejected India’s accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack during a heated press conference on Wednesday, declaring, “Pakistan has nothing to do with Pahalgam attack, period. I repeat, we have nothing to do with it,” while insisting any probe must adhere to “mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs).”

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar are jointly conducting a press conference as tensions with India escalate amid security threats.**

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar began his presser by categorically denying any connection to the militant attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, declaring: “Pakistan has nothing to do with Pahalgam attack, period. I repeat, we have nothing to do with it.”

He insisted that any investigation into the incident must follow “mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs),” asserting that Pakistan “has no connection or benefit from this attack.”

Dar questioned the timing of the accusations, asking why “this situation is being created by India amid Pakistan’s economic stability.”

He linked the allegations to broader tensions over water resources, emphasizing that “there is no unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty” and accusing New Delhi of violating international law.

“Pakistan is an agrarian economy; millions depend on it. We already gave up three rivers under this treaty,” he said, framing India’s actions as an existential threat to livelihoods.

Dar said that any attempt to alter water flows would be considered “an act of war” while asserting Pakistan’s right to retaliate with full force if provoked, even as he cautioned against nuclear instability in the region.

The minister accused India of exploiting the incident for political gains. “All such incidents are used for political gains. India, on the other hand, wanted to use it as an excuse to suspend Indus Waters Treaty,” Dar asserted.

He said that Pakistan has made it clear that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water will be considered an act of war.“

Dar painted a picture of Indian provocation, stating “India has been acting highly irresponsibly in the last few days.”

The foreign minister framed India’s actions as dangerously destabilizing: “Indian propaganda is aimed at a military adventure. India’s action would lead to an unstable and unpredictable regional order,” he said, adding grave nuclear concerns: “India’s action would produce disastrous outcomes in the nuclearized region.”

In a revealing aside about Pakistan’s response timeline, Dar noted: “Pak PM and I were on a foreign visit when we received the information. When we returned, we issued the statement of condolences on the attack.”

The latest announcement of a presser involving Pakistan’s military and diplomatic leadership comes a day after DG ISPR presented intercepted communications and material evidence, demonstrating the Indian Army’s institutional involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities across Pakistan.

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

In a related development, Information minister Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours of Wednesday warned of a likely military strike by India on Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for which India blames Pakistan, while Islamabad denies any involvement.

The attack took place in a meadow in the Pahalgam area, and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

The incident led to a rise in tensions between Pakistan and India, followed by New Delhi suspending Indus Waters Treaty and Islamabad closing airspace for Indian flights.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan would not initiate hostilities with India, but if provoked, Islamabad would respond with full force.

More to follow