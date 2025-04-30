AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.98%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.97%)
CPHL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.77%)
FCCL 42.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.77%)
FFL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.81%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
HUBC 133.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
MLCF 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.58%)
OGDC 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-2.8%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.13%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.71%)
POWER 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
PPL 151.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.82%)
PRL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.6%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.95%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.42%)
SYM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.97%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.52%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,847 Decreased By -306.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 34,789 Decreased By -1078.6 (-3.01%)
KSE100 111,980 Decreased By -2892.4 (-2.52%)
KSE30 34,227 Decreased By -1040.2 (-2.95%)
Apr 30, 2025
Markets

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed selling pressure as its benchmark KSE-100 Index opened negative to lose nearly 1,750 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the KSE-100 was hovering at 113,117.11, down by 1755.07 or 1.53% against the previous day close.

On Tuesday, the benchmark index had had closed at 114,872.18.

A rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following Pahalgam attack has kept the stock market under pressure since last week.

Information minister Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours of Wednesday warned of a likely military strike by India on Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext,” the minister said in a press conference as well as in a post on X.

Internationally, shares struggled for direction on Wednesday and oil prices slid as relief over a potential easing of global trade tensions was offset by a worsening economic outlook and dour signals from corporates swept up by Donald Trump’s tariffs.

US Treasury yields also languished near multi-week lows as traders raised bets of more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to support the world’s largest economy.

Despite Trump’s move to soften the blow of his auto tariffs and signs of progress in broader trade negotiations, details remain scant, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying he had reached one deal with a foreign power.

Adding to the tariff anxiety, investors were also grappling with deteriorating US data as Trump’s hefty tariffs rippled across businesses and consumers at home.

“We raise the probability of a prolonged economic stagnation in the coming months, meeting the criteria for a recession, to 50%,” said David Kohl, chief economist at Julius Baer.

This is intra-day update

