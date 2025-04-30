AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 29, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 30 Apr, 2025 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

Read here for details.

  • India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Read here for details.

  • IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Read here for details.

  • ‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Read here for details.

