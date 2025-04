KARACHI: After days of slump, gold rebounded with significant gains on Tuesday, as the global market surpassed $3,300 per tola, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs2,100 and Rs1,800, settling at Rs349,200 per tola and Rs299,382 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,497 and Rs2,998 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025