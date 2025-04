KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 46.042 billion and the number of lots traded was 58,727.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 29.437 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.214 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.869 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.605 billion),Silver (PKR 1.422 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.174 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 351.117 million),SP 500 (PKR 328.211 million),Copper (PKR 241.207 million),DJ (PKR 237.689 million), Brent (PKR 96.447 million), Japan Equity (PKR 30.363 million), Palladium (PKR 26.692 million)and Aluminium (PKR 5.314 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7lots amounting to PKR 32,828 million were traded.

