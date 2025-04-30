AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Markets Print 2025-04-30

Gold falls as trade tensions soften, US data on tap

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

NEW YORK: Gold fell more than 1% on Tuesday as signals of easing US-China trade tensions reduced some safe-haven demand, while investors braced for key economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. Spot gold was down 1.2% at $3,300.57 an ounce as of 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT).

US gold futures fell 1.1% to $3,310.20. “There is some optimism that there will be some de-escalation of the trade war between the US and China,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“We’ve seen the equity markets rebound over the course of the last several sessions. So there’s been a bit of a lesser need for safe havens like gold.” President Donald Trump’s administration plans to lessen the effect of auto tariffs by lowering taxes on foreign parts used in US-made cars and making sure imported cars aren’t hit with multiple tariffs, officials said.

Softening trade tensions has caused a sell-off in safe-haven gold, a traditional hedge against rising global instabilities, which rose in an unprecedented rally to notch a record high at $3,500.05/oz last week. For gold futures, “first resistance is seen at this week’s high of $3,363.80 and then at last Friday’s high of $3,384.10.

First support is seen at $3,300.00 and then at last week’s low of $3,270.80,” Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals wrote in a note. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday several top trading partners had made “very good” proposals to avoid US tariffs. China’s recent moves to exempt certain US goods from its retaliatory tariffs showed a willingness to de-escalate trade tensions, Bessent added.

On investors’ radar now is a slew of important US economic data this week, including the personal consumption expenditures price index on Wednesday, and a monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Spot silver rose 0.1% to $33.2 an ounce, platinum eased 0.3% to $983.26 and palladium lost 0.8% to $941.51.

