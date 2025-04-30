WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 29, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Apr-25 25-Apr-25 24-Apr-25 23-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101139 0.101291 0.101054 0.100998
Euro 0.838485 0.838174 0.838775 0.840981
Japanese yen 0.0051488 0.00516101 0.0051593 0.005185
U.K. pound 0.984729 0.982753 0.980709 0.979965
U.S. dollar 0.738233 0.738024 0.73732 0.736733
Algerian dinar 0.0055753 0.00557393 0.0055713 0.0055728
Australian dollar 0.472764 0.467977 0.471362
Botswana pula 0.0538172 0.0535805 0.0538244 0.0540025
Brazilian real 0.130257 0.129842 0.129965 0.129538
Brunei dollar 0.561437 0.561534 0.560614 0.561449
Canadian dollar 0.53302 0.53237 0.531517 0.531132
Chilean peso 0.0007881 0.00078697 0.000786 0.0007755
Czech koruna 0.0335942 0.033623 0.0335695 0.0336162
Danish krone 0.112332 0.112271 0.112354 0.112645
Indian rupee 0.0086649 0.00862391 0.0086228 0.0086231
Israeli New Shekel 0.203314 0.204326 0.202116 0.200854
Korean won 0.0005146 0.00051603 0.0005168 0.0005179
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4082 2.40522 2.40409
Malaysian ringgit 0.168778 0.16873 0.167935 0.167135
Mauritian rupee 0.0162083 0.0161891 0.0162082 0.0162592
Mexican peso 0.0377183 0.0377548 0.037652 0.0375352
New Zealand dollar 0.439064 0.438558 0.440493
Norwegian krone 0.0706896 0.0707828 0.0709112 0.0707241
Omani rial 1.91998 1.91761 1.91608
Peruvian sol 0.201536 0.200631 0.199603
Philippine peso 0.013102 0.0130575 0.0130264 0.0129956
Polish zloty 0.195813 0.196226 0.196101 0.196028
Qatari riyal 0.202811 0.20256 0.202399
Russian ruble 0.0089432 0.00892898 0.0088988 0.0089449
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196862 0.196619 0.196462
Singapore dollar 0.561437 0.561534 0.560614 0.561449
South African rand 0.0392499 0.0395653 0.0398142
Swedish krona 0.0762467 0.0761872 0.0768743 0.0768756
Swiss franc 0.889652 0.890258 0.89318 0.893822
Thai baht 0.0219353 0.0220549 0.0219879 0.0220006
Trinidadian dollar 0.10984 0.109424 0.108805 0.108992
U.A.E. dirham 0.201016 0.200768 0.200608
Uruguayan peso 0.017554 0.0175365 0.0176224 0.0176548
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
