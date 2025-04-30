WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 29, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Apr-25 25-Apr-25 24-Apr-25 23-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101139 0.101291 0.101054 0.100998 Euro 0.838485 0.838174 0.838775 0.840981 Japanese yen 0.0051488 0.00516101 0.0051593 0.005185 U.K. pound 0.984729 0.982753 0.980709 0.979965 U.S. dollar 0.738233 0.738024 0.73732 0.736733 Algerian dinar 0.0055753 0.00557393 0.0055713 0.0055728 Australian dollar 0.472764 0.467977 0.471362 Botswana pula 0.0538172 0.0535805 0.0538244 0.0540025 Brazilian real 0.130257 0.129842 0.129965 0.129538 Brunei dollar 0.561437 0.561534 0.560614 0.561449 Canadian dollar 0.53302 0.53237 0.531517 0.531132 Chilean peso 0.0007881 0.00078697 0.000786 0.0007755 Czech koruna 0.0335942 0.033623 0.0335695 0.0336162 Danish krone 0.112332 0.112271 0.112354 0.112645 Indian rupee 0.0086649 0.00862391 0.0086228 0.0086231 Israeli New Shekel 0.203314 0.204326 0.202116 0.200854 Korean won 0.0005146 0.00051603 0.0005168 0.0005179 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4082 2.40522 2.40409 Malaysian ringgit 0.168778 0.16873 0.167935 0.167135 Mauritian rupee 0.0162083 0.0161891 0.0162082 0.0162592 Mexican peso 0.0377183 0.0377548 0.037652 0.0375352 New Zealand dollar 0.439064 0.438558 0.440493 Norwegian krone 0.0706896 0.0707828 0.0709112 0.0707241 Omani rial 1.91998 1.91761 1.91608 Peruvian sol 0.201536 0.200631 0.199603 Philippine peso 0.013102 0.0130575 0.0130264 0.0129956 Polish zloty 0.195813 0.196226 0.196101 0.196028 Qatari riyal 0.202811 0.20256 0.202399 Russian ruble 0.0089432 0.00892898 0.0088988 0.0089449 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196862 0.196619 0.196462 Singapore dollar 0.561437 0.561534 0.560614 0.561449 South African rand 0.0392499 0.0395653 0.0398142 Swedish krona 0.0762467 0.0761872 0.0768743 0.0768756 Swiss franc 0.889652 0.890258 0.89318 0.893822 Thai baht 0.0219353 0.0220549 0.0219879 0.0220006 Trinidadian dollar 0.10984 0.109424 0.108805 0.108992 U.A.E. dirham 0.201016 0.200768 0.200608 Uruguayan peso 0.017554 0.0175365 0.0176224 0.0176548 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

