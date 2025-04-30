AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-30

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 29, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        28-Apr-25      25-Apr-25      24-Apr-25      23-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101139       0.101291       0.101054       0.100998
Euro                             0.838485       0.838174       0.838775       0.840981
Japanese yen                    0.0051488     0.00516101      0.0051593       0.005185
U.K. pound                       0.984729       0.982753       0.980709       0.979965
U.S. dollar                      0.738233       0.738024        0.73732       0.736733
Algerian dinar                  0.0055753     0.00557393      0.0055713      0.0055728
Australian dollar                0.472764                      0.467977       0.471362
Botswana pula                   0.0538172      0.0535805      0.0538244      0.0540025
Brazilian real                   0.130257       0.129842       0.129965       0.129538
Brunei dollar                    0.561437       0.561534       0.560614       0.561449
Canadian dollar                   0.53302        0.53237       0.531517       0.531132
Chilean peso                    0.0007881     0.00078697       0.000786      0.0007755
Czech koruna                    0.0335942       0.033623      0.0335695      0.0336162
Danish krone                     0.112332       0.112271       0.112354       0.112645
Indian rupee                    0.0086649     0.00862391      0.0086228      0.0086231
Israeli New Shekel               0.203314       0.204326       0.202116       0.200854
Korean won                      0.0005146     0.00051603      0.0005168      0.0005179
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4082                       2.40522        2.40409
Malaysian ringgit                0.168778        0.16873       0.167935       0.167135
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162083      0.0161891      0.0162082      0.0162592
Mexican peso                    0.0377183      0.0377548       0.037652      0.0375352
New Zealand dollar               0.439064                      0.438558       0.440493
Norwegian krone                 0.0706896      0.0707828      0.0709112      0.0707241
Omani rial                        1.91998                       1.91761        1.91608
Peruvian sol                     0.201536       0.200631       0.199603
Philippine peso                  0.013102      0.0130575      0.0130264      0.0129956
Polish zloty                     0.195813       0.196226       0.196101       0.196028
Qatari riyal                     0.202811                       0.20256       0.202399
Russian ruble                   0.0089432     0.00892898      0.0088988      0.0089449
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196862                      0.196619       0.196462
Singapore dollar                 0.561437       0.561534       0.560614       0.561449
South African rand              0.0392499      0.0395653      0.0398142
Swedish krona                   0.0762467      0.0761872      0.0768743      0.0768756
Swiss franc                      0.889652       0.890258        0.89318       0.893822
Thai baht                       0.0219353      0.0220549      0.0219879      0.0220006
Trinidadian dollar                0.10984       0.109424       0.108805       0.108992
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201016                      0.200768       0.200608
Uruguayan peso                   0.017554      0.0175365      0.0176224      0.0176548
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories