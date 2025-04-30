Markets Print 2025-04-30
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 29, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 281.31 282.87 AED 76.59 77.20
EURO 319.32 321.91 SAR 74.98 75.63
GBP 376.00 379.15 INTERBANK 281.05 281.25
JPY 1.93 1.98
=========================================================================
