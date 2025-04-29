AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
DG ISPR to hold press conference at 6:30pm amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 04:51pm

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) will hold a press conference this evening amid heightened regional security concerns, according to Aaj News.

The announcement comes as Pakistan and India have exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) for several consecutive days.

Military incursion by India ‘imminent’, says Khawaja Asif

The development follows Monday’s statement by Pakistan’s Defense Minister warning of an imminent military incursion by India, a threat issued in response to last week’s attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

After the April 22 attack that killed 26 people in IIOJK, India has claimed to identify two of the three suspects as Pakistani, although Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

The attack triggered outrage and grief in India, along with calls for action against Pakistan, whom New Delhi accuses of funding and encouraging terrorism in IIOJK.

More to follow

