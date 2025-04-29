AIRLINK 158.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-3.51%)
Six-wicket Taijul wraps up Zimbabwe for 227 in 2nd Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2025 12:15pm
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam took his sixth wicket of the innings as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 227 after one ball of day two in the second Test in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Resuming at 227-9, Blessing Muzarabani edged Taijul’s first ball of the morning session to wicketkeeper Jaker Ali, leaving the left-arm slow bowler with figures of 6-60.

Taijul had already taken his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests on Monday. Fellow spinner Nayeem Hasan finished with 2-42.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul’s 5 wickets trigger Zimbabwe collapse in 2nd Test

Zimbabwe collapsed from a comfortable 177-2 during Monday’s final session, losing their last eight wickets for 50 runs.

Sean Williams with 67 was Zimbabwe’s top scorer and Nick Welch made 54 after captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat.

Zimbabwe are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after winning the opener in Sylhet by three wickets.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe: 227 (Sean Williams 67, Nick Welch 54; Taijul Islam 6-60, Nayeem Hasan 2-42).

Toss: Zimbabwe

