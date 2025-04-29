AIRLINK 167.49 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.77%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
FCCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.56%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
MLCF 69.15 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (4.03%)
OGDC 206.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.49%)
PAEL 42.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PPL 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.96%)
PRL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.83%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
SSGC 38.71 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.62%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,962 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 34,922 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.32%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:43am

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with its benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 700 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 11:30am, the KSE-100 was hovering at 113,351.90, down by 712 points against the previous day close.

On Monday, the benchmark index had closed the day lower by 1,405.45 points.

A rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following Pahalgam attack has kept the stock market under pressure since last week.

Globally, stocks ticked sideways on Tuesday while the dollar headed towards its largest monthly fall for years as investors braced for the trade war to be felt in earnings and economic data.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have rattled faith in US assets and even though numerous back downs have helped the S&P 500 recover much of its early April losses, the dollar has managed only to steady, without a big rebound.

It slipped overnight when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC it was “up to China to de-escalate” tariffs, which sit at 125% for most US exports to China.

A holiday in Japan thinned currency trade in the Asia session, leaving most pairs steady. But at $1.1409 and up 5% in April, the euro is set for its largest monthly rise on the dollar in almost 15 years, while the dollar’s 7% drop on the safe-haven Swiss franc is the largest in a decade.

Nikkei and S&P 500 futures drifted higher, helped by officials foreshadowing a softening in automotive tariffs, though investors were holding out for more meaningful relief on the eye-watering 145% US tariffs on China.

This is intra-day update

asian stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories