BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 28, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2025 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • CCI halts controversial canal projects, mandates provincial consensus on water infrastructure

Read here for details.

  • Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Read here for details.

  • Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan starts export of camel milk powder to China

Read here for details.

  • SBP likely to cut key policy rate by 50bps to 11.5%, brokerage house says

Read here for details.

