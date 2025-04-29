Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

CCI halts controversial canal projects, mandates provincial consensus on water infrastructure

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan starts export of camel milk powder to China

SBP likely to cut key policy rate by 50bps to 11.5%, brokerage house says

