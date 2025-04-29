AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

Naveed Siddiqui Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign (DPM/FM) Senator Ishaq Dar emphasised that Pakistan will take all appropriate steps to safeguard its due share of water, guaranteed by the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The meeting was held on the IWT in the light of India’s move to hold the treaty in abeyance.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for Law and Justice and Water Resources, Attorney General, senior officials and technical experts.

IWT cannot be unilaterally terminated: NA Speaker

He underscored that India’s unilateral and illegal move to hold the treaty in abeyance contravened the established norms of inter-state relations, international law, and the treaty’s own provisions.

He stressed that the treaty is critical to regional stability and its sanctity must be preserved. Noting that the waters of the Indus River System remain a lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people, he deplored the Indian attempts to weaponise water.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the full implementation of the treaty to ensure the protection of its water rights and the well-being of its people.

