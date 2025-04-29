AIRLINK 166.30 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.05%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
CPHL 85.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
FCCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.28%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
HUBC 135.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
MLCF 69.20 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.11%)
OGDC 207.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.1%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.26%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 156.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.58%)
PTC 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
SEARL 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
SSGC 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
SYM 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.57%)
BR100 12,032 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 35,653 Decreased By -113 (-0.32%)
KSE100 113,946 Decreased By -117.8 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,916 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.34%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-29

Steps to be taken to safeguard Indus Waters Treaty: Dar

Naveed Siddiqui Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 11:09am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign (DPM/FM) Senator Ishaq Dar emphasised that Pakistan will take all appropriate steps to safeguard its due share of water, guaranteed by the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The meeting was held on the IWT in the light of India’s move to hold the treaty in abeyance.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for Law and Justice and Water Resources, Attorney General, senior officials and technical experts.

IWT cannot be unilaterally terminated: NA Speaker

He underscored that India’s unilateral and illegal move to hold the treaty in abeyance contravened the established norms of inter-state relations, international law, and the treaty’s own provisions.

He stressed that the treaty is critical to regional stability and its sanctity must be preserved. Noting that the waters of the Indus River System remain a lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people, he deplored the Indian attempts to weaponise water.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the full implementation of the treaty to ensure the protection of its water rights and the well-being of its people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar IWT

Comments

200 characters

Steps to be taken to safeguard Indus Waters Treaty: Dar

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Carney’s Liberals win Canada election, unclear if they have majority, CTV and CBC say

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as economic jitters dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Read more stories