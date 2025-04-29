Gold: price disparity confuses investors

KARACHI Gold buyers in Pakistan face conflicting pricing trends, with the open market hitting a historic high of Rs369,300 per tola, while the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) announced a sharp decline to Rs347,100 per tola, traders said on Monday.

The disparity has left investors confused, as the open market reflects real-time global trading dynamics, whereas APSGJA—a non-trading platform —sets benchmark rates.

According to the association, gold fell by Rs1,600 and Rs1,368 to Rs347,100 per tola and Rs297,582 per 10 grams, respectively. In contrast, open market rates surged amid active trading.

Globally, gold dipped by $16 to $3,289 per ounce, while silver held at $33 per ounce. Domestically, APSGJA quoted silver at Rs3,497 per tola and Rs2,998 per 10 grams.

Analysts note the open market’s rates align more closely with international fluctuations, unlike the association’s fixed valuations, creating a dual pricing challenge for traders and consumers.

