AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Markets Print 2025-04-29

Gold: price disparity confuses investors

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

KARACHI Gold buyers in Pakistan face conflicting pricing trends, with the open market hitting a historic high of Rs369,300 per tola, while the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) announced a sharp decline to Rs347,100 per tola, traders said on Monday.

The disparity has left investors confused, as the open market reflects real-time global trading dynamics, whereas APSGJA—a non-trading platform —sets benchmark rates.

According to the association, gold fell by Rs1,600 and Rs1,368 to Rs347,100 per tola and Rs297,582 per 10 grams, respectively. In contrast, open market rates surged amid active trading.

Globally, gold dipped by $16 to $3,289 per ounce, while silver held at $33 per ounce. Domestically, APSGJA quoted silver at Rs3,497 per tola and Rs2,998 per 10 grams.

Analysts note the open market’s rates align more closely with international fluctuations, unlike the association’s fixed valuations, creating a dual pricing challenge for traders and consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

