AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو
Markets Print 2025-04-29

Iron ore slides amid fresh rumours of China cutting steel output

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices fell on Monday, weighed down by renewed rumours of China cutting crude steel output and conflicting statements from US and Chinese officials about trade talks.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.7% lower at 709 yuan ($97.20) a metric ton, as of 0258 GMT. The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.07% lower at $98.35 a ton.

Market talks resumed that China is planning to cut crude steel output by 50 million tons this year, pressuring prices of steelmaking materials while driving up steel prices. China’s biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel , said chances of a crude steel output cut this year are high, though unlikely in April and May.

The state planner and the state-backed China Iron and Steel Association did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. China’s steel supply and demand will return to balance if the crude steel output this year is 50 million tons below last year, said Wu Wenzhang, chairman of consultancy Steelhome, as reported by the state-backed China Metallurgy News.

Yuan iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

