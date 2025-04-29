AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

Enforcement of competition law: CCP brings judges, experts together for discussion

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) hosted a high-level session titled “Leadership, Professionalism in Quasi-Judicial Role and Competition Law Jurisprudence,” bringing together prominent judges and legal experts to share insights and discuss key challenges in the enforcement of competition law in Pakistan.

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court, one of Pakistan’s leading jurists in constitutional and competition law. Justice Hassan presented his views on “Maintainability of Writ Petitions – Doctrine of Ripeness,” referring to his landmark judgments which have significantly influenced the interpretation of competition law.

The event featured distinguished speakers from both Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Deputy District Judge Ghazan Mahmood, a senior member of the Judiciary of England and Wales with over 25 years of experience, delivered a presentation on “Evidence in Civil Cases.” Drawing from the UK legal framework, he offered comparative perspectives on how evidentiary standards influence fair adjudication in civil matters.

Following this, District Judge Sufiyan Rana, also from the UK judiciary and a specialist in mediation and judicial training, spoke on “Leadership and Professionalism in Quasi-Judicial Roles.” He highlighted the importance of ethics, transparency, and continued judicial education, sharing best practices from his work across the UK and Europe.

Adding an academic perspective to the discussion, Dr. Ahmad Ghouri, Associate Professor at the University of Sussex and a renowned scholar in commercial and international law, addressed the complexities of cross-border regulatory frameworks and their impact on competition law. His talk emphasized the need for harmonization and policy coherence in a globalized market.

Earlier, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman CCP, in his welcome address emphasized the Commission’s ongoing commitment to fostering a competitive and transparent economic environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore High Court Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan

Comments

200 characters

Enforcement of competition law: CCP brings judges, experts together for discussion

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories