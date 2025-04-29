Enforcement of competition law: CCP brings judges, experts together for discussion

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) hosted a high-level session titled “Leadership, Professionalism in Quasi-Judicial Role and Competition Law Jurisprudence,” bringing together prominent judges and legal experts to share insights and discuss key challenges in the enforcement of competition law in Pakistan.

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court, one of Pakistan’s leading jurists in constitutional and competition law. Justice Hassan presented his views on “Maintainability of Writ Petitions – Doctrine of Ripeness,” referring to his landmark judgments which have significantly influenced the interpretation of competition law.

The event featured distinguished speakers from both Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Deputy District Judge Ghazan Mahmood, a senior member of the Judiciary of England and Wales with over 25 years of experience, delivered a presentation on “Evidence in Civil Cases.” Drawing from the UK legal framework, he offered comparative perspectives on how evidentiary standards influence fair adjudication in civil matters.

Following this, District Judge Sufiyan Rana, also from the UK judiciary and a specialist in mediation and judicial training, spoke on “Leadership and Professionalism in Quasi-Judicial Roles.” He highlighted the importance of ethics, transparency, and continued judicial education, sharing best practices from his work across the UK and Europe.

Adding an academic perspective to the discussion, Dr. Ahmad Ghouri, Associate Professor at the University of Sussex and a renowned scholar in commercial and international law, addressed the complexities of cross-border regulatory frameworks and their impact on competition law. His talk emphasized the need for harmonization and policy coherence in a globalized market.

Earlier, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman CCP, in his welcome address emphasized the Commission’s ongoing commitment to fostering a competitive and transparent economic environment.

