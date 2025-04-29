Markets Print 2025-04-29
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 28, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.04 282.78 AED 76.52 77.24
EURO 317.85 320.94 SAR 74.94 75.60
GBP 373.58 377.20 INTERBANK 281.10 281.30
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments