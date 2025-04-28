Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second Bangladesh Test

CHATTOGRAM: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine opted to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Monday, after taking a stunning win in the two match series.

Bangladesh, who seek to bounce back and prove their batting mettle, brought back opening batter Anamul Haque.

The right-handed batter smashed four centuries in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, a 50-over domestic event, which earned him a Test recall after three years.

Bangladesh made three changes – bringing in Anamul Haque, Nayeem Hasan and Tanzim Hasan to replace Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahid Rana, and Khaled Ahmed.

Right-arm pacer Tanzim, who has 25 wickets in 16 first class matches, is getting his first Test cap for the hosts.

Zimbabwe also have a debutant in leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who bagged 71 wickets in 20 first class matches.

Zimbabwe also added Tafadzwa Tsiga to replace Victor Nyauchi and Nyasha Mayavo.

Zimbabwe celebrated a determined three wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Bangladesh failed to prove their batting mettle as they were bundled out for under 200 runs in the first innings in the series opener.

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzim Hasan.

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzawa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Vincent Masekesa.