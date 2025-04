SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi-controlled media on Monday said the toll from US strikes on a detention centre for migrants has risen to 68.

“The civil defence has announced that 68 African migrants were killed and 47 others wounded in the US attack targeting a centre for illegal migrants in the city of Saadah,” the Iran-backed Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV said.