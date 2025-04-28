AIRLINK 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
BOP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
CPHL 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
FLYNG 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
HUBC 141.38 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.43%)
HUMNL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
MLCF 70.20 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.06%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.3%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PAEL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
POWER 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PPL 164.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.39%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
PTC 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
SEARL 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
SSGC 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,336 Increased By 9.8 (0.08%)
BR30 36,990 Increased By 187.2 (0.51%)
KSE100 116,590 Increased By 1121 (0.97%)
KSE30 35,943 Increased By 380.5 (1.07%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 26 and April 27, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 28 Apr, 2025 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Water levels rise in Jhelum River after India’s ‘unnotified’ discharge

Read here for details.

  • Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative

Read here for details.

  • Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

Read here for details.

  • SBP governor updates foreign investors on Pakistan’s ‘improving macroeconomic outlook’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan open to ‘neutral, transparent’ probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 54 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Read more stories