BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 26 and April 27, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Water levels rise in Jhelum River after India’s ‘unnotified’ discharge
Read here for details.
- Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative
Read here for details.
- Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack
Read here for details.
- SBP governor updates foreign investors on Pakistan’s ‘improving macroeconomic outlook’
Read here for details.
- Pakistan open to ‘neutral, transparent’ probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Security forces kill 54 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border
Read here for details.
Comments