Water levels rise in Jhelum River after India’s ‘unnotified’ discharge

Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

SBP governor updates foreign investors on Pakistan’s ‘improving macroeconomic outlook’

Pakistan open to ‘neutral, transparent’ probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz

Security forces kill 54 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

