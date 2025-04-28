AIRLINK 168.98 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.22%)
BOP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
CPHL 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.37%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.33%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
MLCF 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.14%)
OGDC 213.14 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.36%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.48%)
PTC 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.41%)
SEARL 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
SSGC 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TRG 65.11 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.31%)
WAVESAPP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,336 Increased By 9.8 (0.08%)
BR30 36,990 Increased By 187.2 (0.51%)
KSE100 116,602 Increased By 1133.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 35,942 Increased By 379.4 (1.07%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges up despite murky economic outlook, potential OPEC+ supply hike

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 07:33am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched up in early trade on Monday but remained dogged by uncertainty over trade talks between the U.S. and China clouding the outlook for global growth and fuel demand, while the prospect of OPEC+ raising its supply cast more gloom.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude nudged higher for a third session, up 9 cents by 0025 GMT to $66.96 and $63.11 a barrel, respectively.

“Absence of news is pushing oil prices modestly higher as traders are positioned short ahead of potential increased OPEC+ supply from the May 5 meeting and a significant production boost in the USA,” Michael McCarthy, chief executive officer of online trading platform Moomoo Australia.

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to suggest that the group accelerates oil output hikes for a second consecutive month when they meet on May 5.

Expectations of oversupply and concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economy caused Brent and WTI to fall by more than 1% last week.

The market has been rocked by conflicting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump and Beijing over what progress was being made to de-escalate a trade war that threatens to sap global growth.

In the latest comment from Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not back Trump’s assertion that negotiations with China were under way. Earlier, Beijing denied any talks were taking place.

Many participants in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings said Trump’s administration was still conflicted in its demands from trading partners hit with his sweeping tariffs.

Oil prices drop on tariff worry and rising supplies

Investors are also watching nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman which continue this week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he remained “extremely cautious” about the success of the negotiations.

In Iran, a powerful explosion at its biggest port of Bandar Abbas has killed at least 40, with more than 1,200 people injured, state media reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, top officials in the Trump administration pressed Russia and Ukraine to make headway on a peace deal following a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy at the Vatican a day earlier.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Sinopec WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil edges up despite murky economic outlook, potential OPEC+ supply hike

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Read more stories