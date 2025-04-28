AIRLINK 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
Pakistan

PM briefs Nawaz on post-Pahalgam incident situation

NNI Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 07:21am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on the Pahalgam attack and the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

According to details, the premier called on Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra. Prominent among those who attended the meeting was Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

PM Shehbaz had labelled the Pahalgam attack as India’s “pre-planned drama. “India has staged such dramas in the past as well,” the premier said.

“If India resorts to any aggression, Pakistan will respond with full force,” said the prime minister. He added that the future of country is bright and we are here to defend our homeland.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pahalgam incident appears to be a pre-planned drama as India has a history of staging such false flag operations in the past.

He added: “The decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty was not even made during war-like situations. But if India commits provocative act, then we will respond.”

The premier had also informed Nawaz of Indian provocation. He also briefed Nawaz on Pakistan’s stance in this regard. “The country’s future is bright and Pakistan is awakening,” PM Shehbaz said.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region. “Pakistan desires peace across South Asia and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” said the three-time prime minister.

“Pakistan wants peace in the region and condemns all forms of terrorism,” Nawaz remarked.

