CJP concludes a week long visit to China and Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, led a delegation of judges to take part in the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, held in Hangzhou, China, from April 22 to 23, 2025.

The prestigious gathering brought together Chief Justices and senior judicial authorities from SCO member states, including China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. The conference cantered around crucial contemporary judicial issues such as judicial governance of cybersecurity, judicial applications of artificial intelligence (ai), the judiciary’s role in preventing and resolving conflicts and disputes, judicial protection of minors, and combating violent terrorism.

In his inaugural address on April 23, 2025, Chief Justice Afridi highlighted the importance of establishing a robust platform for judicial cooperation. He emphasized the transformative role of technology in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and access to justice. Highlighting the Supreme Court of Pakistan's initiatives towards digitalization and case management, Chief Justice Afridi encouraged collective efforts amongst the SCO nations to embrace innovative legal technologies.

He further stressed the significance of training programs, workshops, and knowledge-sharing forums, expressing Pakistan’s enthusiasm to collaborate with SCO member states in fostering judicial excellence and adopting modern legal methodologies. While respecting the unique legal traditions of each member state, he advocated for harmonizing judicial procedures in mutual areas of interest such as commercial arbitration, environmental law, and human rights, thereby reducing litigation uncertainties and boosting investor confidence across the SCO region.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the SCO Conference, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi held separate bilateral meetings with the Chief Justice of Iran and Turkiye, exploring ways to deepen judicial exchanges and collaborative engagements. This interaction underscores Pakistan's dedication to strengthening international judicial cooperation.

The conference concluded successfully, issuing a comprehensive joint statement underscoring a commitment to uphold the "Shanghai Spirit"—characterized by mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, and respect for cultural diversity—and to further strengthen judicial cooperation among member states. Key resolutions from the joint statement include:

Commitment to the Shanghai Spirit: Member states reaffirmed principles of mutual respect, inclusive development, and cultural diversity, pledging continued unity, cooperation, and defence of international law and the UN-cantered international order.

Cybersecurity and Digital Governance: The Supreme Courts expressed readiness to enhance cooperation against cross-border cybercrime, improve data security, and contribute to a fair and balanced global internet governance system.

Judicial Use of AI and Smart Technologies: The member states agreed to integrate technologies such as AI, blockchain, big data, and IoT in judicial processes while addressing associated legal, ethical, and social challenges.

Conflict Resolution: There was a consensus to improve judicial frameworks supporting dispute resolution, including greater reliance on arbitration and mediation to manage increasing judicial workloads.

Protection of Minors: A united stance was taken on strengthening legal frameworks to protect the rights of minors, sharing best practices, and ensuring a safe, supportive environment underpinned by the rule of law.

Combating Terrorism and Extremism: Member states committed to intensified cooperation in criminal justice, especially in countering terrorism, extremism, and transnational crimes.

Judicial Exchange and Capacity Building: The Conference endorsed increased exchanges of judicial personnel, judge training initiatives, and case law sharing to enhance professional competence across jurisdictions.

The Supreme Courts of the SCO member states reaffirmed their commitment to fostering closer judicial ties to promote regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity. It was announced that the 21st Conference of Chief Justices of SCO Supreme Courts will be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2026.

Later in the evening on 23rd April, Justice Yahya Afridi flew to Istanbul to attend 63rd anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye on the invitation of Kadir Özkaya (President of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye), beginning from 25th April.

During his visit to Türkiye, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, addressed the 63rd Anniversary Ceremony of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye.

He expressed deep appreciation for the long-standing brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared values and mutual support dating back to Türkiye’s war of independence. Commending the Constitutional Court’s progressive jurisprudence, particularly its individual application mechanism and decisions safeguarding fundamental rights, the Chief Justice lauded its role in advancing constitutionalism and human dignity.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing judicial cooperation and learning through mutual exchange, emphasizing that the shared pursuit of justice and constitutional order binds the two nations in a common cause.

During bilateral discussions, the Turkish counterpart also principally agreed to extend support to Pakistan’s judiciary in the areas of strengthening case management systems, enhancing judicial exchange programs at district level judiciary, cooperation in AI adoption and fostering mutual learning from experiences. The Hon’ble Chief Justice left Istanbul later in the night and arrived in Pakistan early Monday morning.

