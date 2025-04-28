AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

CM approves DNA database for criminals, and prisoners

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to establish a central DNA database in Punjab. The Punjab Forensic...
NNI Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to establish a central DNA database in Punjab.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) will collect DNA records from across the province to create the database.

Officials said the DNA database will play a key role in the timely identification of criminals and will significantly enhance the performance of the justice system.

In a major step, DNA samples of prisoners in all jails across Punjab will also be included in the database. Moreover, DNA records of all habitual offenders and criminals will be gathered and stored.

Following directions from Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, a working group of forensic experts has been formed to lead the project.

Director General of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr. Muhammad Amjad, has been appointed as the head of the working group.

The group has been tasked to submit detailed proposals for establishing the central DNA database within one week to the Home Secretary.

Maryam Nawaz DNA database

