AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-27

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ticked down on Friday, posting a sixth consecutive weekly loss, as expectations of increased supply outweighed a possible de-escalation in trade tensions between the US and top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) October rubber contract closed down 0.7 yen, or 0.24%, at 289.3 yen ($2.02) per kg, losing 0.55% this week. The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 120 yuan, or 0.82%, to 14,720 yuan ($2,020.48) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 175 yuan, or 1.57%, to 11,335 yuan ($1,555.85) per metric ton.

Harvesting in domestic production areas is gaining momentum, leading to increased market optimism about supply growth, Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information said.

Rubber crops typically witness a low-production season from February to May, followed by a peak harvesting period that lasts through September.

The United States is continuing to signal that it hopes to negotiate with China, supporting commodity markets in the short term, Tonghuashun added.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump asserted that trade talks with China are underway, pushing back against Chinese claims that no discussions have taken place to ease the ongoing trade war. China is considering exempting some US imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking businesses to identify goods that could be eligible.

Potential de-escalation in trade tensions sent Chinese stocks higher on Friday, despite no signal of concrete progress on trade deals.

The dollar climbed 0.7% to 143.665 yen, making yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 168.1 US cents per kg, down 0.7%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

Comments are closed.

Japanese rubber futures down

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Key accused in Imran Khan rally firing case gets two life terms

Five killed, one injured in firing on vehicle

Read more stories